Seth Willis

Can Kaizer Chiefs break the bank already? Aziz Ki shares relationship with Nabi at Young Africans

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsYoung AfricansStephane Aziz KiNasreddine Nabi

The Wananchi striker has opened up about how it was working in Tanzania with the Tunisian.

  • Aziz Ki worked with Nabi in Yanga
  • The duo won six titles together
  • Striker shares his experience with Tunisian
