Can Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates turn their cup supremacy into Premier Soccer League glory?

Orlando Pirates have had the best start to the 2024-25 season and their fans will be dreaming big.

The Soweto giants etched their name in South African football history by securing their third consecutive MTN8 title.

Jose Riveiro’s Sea Robbers defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in a thrilling and controversial final at the packed Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Monnapule Saleng, Tshegofatso Mabasa, and Relebohile Mofokeng scored for the Soweto giants, while Lehlohonolo Mojela found the net for Stellenbosch.

Bucs’ historic victory makes them the first PSL club to win the competition three times in a row, earning them the right to retain the trophy permanently.

Riveiro has a superb record in cup competitions since he joined the club, winning five trophies in just two years, as he makes his case as one of the more successful Bucs coaches in recent history.

However, the Spanish coach is yet to get over the hurdle of winning the league title, with Mamelodi Sundowns maintaining their stranglehold.

The bright start to the campaign has given some hope to the Bucs fans that this season might be the one where they go all the way.

Here, GOAL looks at how Pirates can bridge the gap between themselves and Sundowns in the PSL.

