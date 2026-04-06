Can Bafana Bafana do better at World Cup? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star predicts poor performance 'they will be whipping boys of the group' and slams Hugo Broos 'he's merely preparing excuses in advance'

During the March international break, Bafana Bafana were busy as they played in two friendlies against Panama.

Some believed that the Central Americans were not the right team to give South Africa the best test. Although they were underrated in some quarters, Panama stunned the former AFCON champions as the first game ended in a draw, and they won the second one.

After the games, Bafana are still under scrutiny, and some already believe they are not ready for the World Cup finals.