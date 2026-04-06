Can Bafana Bafana do better at World Cup? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star predicts poor performance 'they will be whipping boys of the group' and slams Hugo Broos 'he's merely preparing excuses in advance'
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Panama friendlies
During the March international break, Bafana Bafana were busy as they played in two friendlies against Panama.
Some believed that the Central Americans were not the right team to give South Africa the best test. Although they were underrated in some quarters, Panama stunned the former AFCON champions as the first game ended in a draw, and they won the second one.
After the games, Bafana are still under scrutiny, and some already believe they are not ready for the World Cup finals.
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How far can Bafana go?
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes South Africa will not go far, drawing the example of how they performed in Morocco.
"He probably thinks the team will be the 'whipping boys' of their group and is merely preparing excuses in advance," Khanye told KickOff.
"If Bafana Bafana failed to advance past the group stage at AFCON, how can they realistically expect to do better at the World Cup?" he asked.
"The opponents will be much stronger, with more disciplined and well-structured teams. The current preparations don’t inspire confidence.”
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Who should Broos pick?
Khanye also asked the national team coach to select his World Cup squad from Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns alone.
"Considering Mamelodi Sundowns are still competing in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League, and Orlando Pirates recently won 6-0 against TS Galaxy, it should have been straightforward for the coach to select players from these top clubs," the retired forward suggested.
"Most of his squad should have been drawn from Sundowns and Pirates, which are the two most formidable teams in South African football right now. The issue is that Broos seems more concerned about proving a point rather than building a balanced squad."
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The Chaine debate
One of the notable stars that was dropped by Broos is Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine. According to Khanye, that was a wrong move because the keeper missed an opportunity to prepare for the June/July finals.
“For instance, how could he exclude Sipho Chaine, a highly reliable goalkeeper, from the squad, for a Sekhukhune United goalkeeper? Chaine should have been given enough time in the friendlies to sharpen his skills ahead of the World Cup," he explained.
“But it's concerning that the coach might take him to the tournament without enough preparation, possibly damaging his confidence by sidelining him during these crucial warm-up matches.
"Every player’s full involvement in training camps is essential as the World Cup approaches. It’s not acceptable to skip camps but still be included in the final squad. Each player needs proper integration and game time."