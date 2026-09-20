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Call for Al Ahli coach Marino Pusic to be sacked after Mamelodi Sundowns defeat for 'the series of disasters he committed'
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Fire Pusic
The fallout from Al Ahli’s defeat on the continental stage has been swift and severe, with prominent voices calling for the immediate dismissal of head coach Marino Pusic.
The Saudi Arabian giants travelled to the South African capital with high expectations but were left reeling after a narrow defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Criticism has been particularly pointed regarding Pusic’s inability to adapt to the flow of the game. Critics have pointed out the stark contrast between the two sides' reliance on international talent, noting that Al Ahli fielded significantly more foreign players than their opponents but failed to translate that perceived advantage into a winning performance.
The inability to secure a result despite a roster filled with high-profile stars has led to accusations that the team has lost the tactical identity and brilliance that previously defined them as champions of Asia.
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They did not deliver
Former player Ghani did not hold back in his assessment of the manager's performance, telling WinWin: "Pusic did not deal with the match logically, he was very bad, and he does not know how to deal with the atmosphere of the match, and the coach's interventions caused harm to Al-Ahly.
"Bosic should not return to the team after the series of disasters he committed.
"The coach bears the greatest part of the blame for the loss, but some players who failed to deliver what was required should also be blamed.
"We are talking about 8 or 9 foreign players who participated compared to only 3 foreign players in Sundowns, and they did not deliver what was required. Al-Ahli lost much of its brilliance," he declared.
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We absolutely didn’t deserve to lose this game
Despite the calls for his head, Pusic maintained a different perspective on the encounter, suggesting that the final scoreline did not accurately reflect the balance of play.
The coach emphasized that his players created enough clear-cut opportunities to win the match comfortably, particularly during a strong opening to the second half. He argued that the defeat was more a matter of poor finishing rather than a systemic failure or a lack of effort from his squad, though he admitted that keeping the opponent in the game eventually proved fatal.
“Well, I think maybe we could decide the game in the first half, missing big chances also starting very strongly second half, also some good opportunities, without big chances in that case and then it’s a one cross and it’s a one goal," he told SuperSport TV after the match.
“We tried in the end, and I think we absolutely didn’t deserve to lose this game by chances because they were for sure for us.
"But that’s football, if you don’t score on us you keep the opponent alive and that’s what we did that.
"Unfortunately, that’s the case for this game,” he added.
- Backpage
What's next?
As Al Ahli navigate the aftermath of this defeat, the board faces a difficult decision regarding the future of their technical leadership.
The contrast between the manager's optimistic view of the performance and the public outcry for change suggests a growing divide at the club.
With the "series of disasters" narrative gaining traction among supporters and former stars, Pusic finds himself in a precarious position where every subsequent result will be viewed through the lens of this continental disappointment and the heavy investment made in the playing squad.
For Sundowns, after the celebrations and international break, it is back to trophy hunting business as their next match is the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on October 10.
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