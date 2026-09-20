Call for Al Ahli coach Marino Pusic to be sacked after Mamelodi Sundowns defeat for 'the series of disasters he committed'

The fallout from Al Ahli’s defeat on the continental stage has been swift and severe, with prominent voices calling for the immediate dismissal of head coach Marino Pusic.

The Saudi Arabian giants travelled to the South African capital with high expectations but were left reeling after a narrow defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Criticism has been particularly pointed regarding Pusic’s inability to adapt to the flow of the game. Critics have pointed out the stark contrast between the two sides' reliance on international talent, noting that Al Ahli fielded significantly more foreign players than their opponents but failed to translate that perceived advantage into a winning performance.

The inability to secure a result despite a roster filled with high-profile stars has led to accusations that the team has lost the tactical identity and brilliance that previously defined them as champions of Asia.



