On the sidelines of the event, Cairo answered questions from the journalists present and aimed a few barbs at the leading figures of today's event: "I confirm my admiration for Malagò, he is a capable person who can do very well. Maldini and Leonardo made a very good impression on me, but things need to be done more quickly.As in every line of work, the first hundred days are decisive. The timescale must be shorter. Inheriting a negative situation is almost better, I have done it with companies that were almost bankrupt. What can they do in a hundred days? Change the rules to develop talent, talk about investment. I would rather talk about a plan from now to two or four years".