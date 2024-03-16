Caf launches investigation after Hawks raid Safa House amid theft and fraud allegations

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraCaf launches investigation after Hawks raid Safa House amid theft and fraud allegationsSouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesThe Confederation of African Football has added its voice to the boardroom battles affecting the South African Football Association. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFraud and theft allegations have been levelled against SafaBut the association deny any wrongdoingThe matter has caught Caf's attention