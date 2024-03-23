Caf Champions League: Ex-Orlando Pirates star Makudubela warns Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Yanga are here by merit'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraCaf Champions League: Ex-Orlando Pirates star Makudubela warns Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Yanga are here by merit'CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansRhulani MokwenaThemba ZwaneTeboho MokoenaThe former Premier Soccer League star is now plying his trade in Tanzania and tells Downs about what they should expect against the Jangwani giantsArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMakudubela joined Yanga at the start of the 2023/24 seasonYanga are set to meet Downs in the Caf CLThe ex-PSL star explains what Downs should expect