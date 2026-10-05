C.D. Tondela star Sphephelo Sithole shines for Bafana Bafana in Egypt friendly - 'Our best player was Yaya in that midfield'

Bafana Bafana’s resurgence under Pitso Mosimane reached a new high on Sunday evening as they secured a slender 1-0 victory against Egypt in Cairo.

Amidst the celebrations, the technical display of C.D. Tondela midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has become the primary talking point for analysts.

Yaya, due to his physical presence and playing style, was a constant thorn in the side of the Pharaohs.

The victory provides a massive psychological boost for a squad that is looking to establish itself as one of the top three forces on the African continent.



