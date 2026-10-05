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C.D. Tondela star Sphephelo Sithole shines for Bafana Bafana in Egypt friendly - 'Our best player was Yaya in that midfield'
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Mosimane continues perfect start
Bafana Bafana’s resurgence under Pitso Mosimane reached a new high on Sunday evening as they secured a slender 1-0 victory against Egypt in Cairo.
Amidst the celebrations, the technical display of C.D. Tondela midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has become the primary talking point for analysts.
Yaya, due to his physical presence and playing style, was a constant thorn in the side of the Pharaohs.
The victory provides a massive psychological boost for a squad that is looking to establish itself as one of the top three forces on the African continent.
'Yaya played like a season campaigner'
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana was among those most impressed by the performance of the Tondela man.
"Today, our best player was Yaya in that midfield. Yaya played like a season campaigner," Kekana said during his post-match analysis on SABC Sport.
"And I say Yaya, I single out Yaya because he has got so many ticks in terms of his performance, his body positioning, and sometimes the way he uses the ball."
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Tactical improvements under Pitso
Kekana further elaborated on how Sithole’s game has evolved, noting a distinct difference in his approach compared to previous appearances for the national team.
He highlighted the player's forward-thinking distribution and his improved spatial awareness on the pitch. The legend believes that working under a coach of Mosimane’s caliber will only serve to refine these technical attributes as Bafana prepares for upcoming competitive international fixtures.
"You saw a different Yaya today in terms of how he used the ball, the body positioning; he was positive in his approach, the forward passes," Kekana continued.
"And I did mention to Jabu [Mahlangu] that coach Pitso will polish and improve his game in terms of body positioning and where he wants him to take the balls because he's that kind of a player who knows how to use the ball."
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'He was lacking confidence'
A key aspect of Sithole’s growth appears to be his increasing mental resilience, especially after facing criticism for past errors.
Kekana pointed out that the midfielder seems to be regaining the confidence that may have been dented during previous high-profile tournaments.
The ability to perform at such a high level against a team of Egypt' stature suggests that the player is ready to move past previous setbacks and embrace a leadership role within the South African midfield engine room.
"It's just that at some moment, he was lacking confidence in using the ball. And I'm sure, more than anything, the mistake that he made in the World Cup, I think that was one mistake that let him down," Kekana concluded.
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