BVB, News and Rumours: "That’s why you can’t really celebrate" – Dortmund manager Niko Kovac explains what really bothers him about modern football

The topic of discussion was actually how Niko Kovac, overcome by nerves, couldn’t bear to watch as Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha were awarded a total of three penalties during Borussia Dortmund’s spectacular 3–2 victory over Hamburger SV on Saturday evening, and instead turned away. When asked about it by Sky, however, the BVB coach also revealed what else gets on his nerves on the touchline.

“I can’t really celebrate properly either. VAR is all well and good – but you never know if someone will raise their finger again and say it doesn’t count,” lamented Kovac, explaining that VAR had gradually robbed him of the spontaneous joy of his own team’s goals. "That’s why you can’t really celebrate – only once it’s finally confirmed that it was a goal," the Croatian continued. By then, however, emotionally, "it’s all over again".

In the match against HSV, Kovac felt his team’s first-half performance gave absolutely no cause for celebration. He therefore became “very clear” in the dressing room at half-time: “The way we played in the first half wasn’t good; it was bad. Everyone here in the stadium saw that, and we heard it too (whistles from the BVB fans, ed.) when we went into the dressing room." Regarding the volume of his half-time team-talk, the 54-year-old remarked tellingly: "I’m a Libra. So I’m actually very balanced – but when the scales tip, they tip."

Dortmund had been trailing 0-2 at half-time against the newly promoted side due to serious individual errors. After the break, however, the second-placed side stepped up their game enormously and, thanks to two penalties from Ramy Bensebaini and a goal from Serhou Guirassy – both of whom came on as substitutes in the second half – still managed a 3-2 home win. "We weren’t on the pitch in the first half and didn’t play the way we did in the second half. Ideally, I’d like us to play like that from the first minute without needing a clear half-time talk,” said Kovac. “In the second half, we were much more energetic, much more aggressive and dynamic, and much more direct. That’s why we showed exactly the opposite of what we did in the first half.”

The players themselves were also self-critical about their performance in the first 45 minutes. "The first half was rubbish. A lot went wrong, which is why we were rightly 0-2 down," said goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. "Having a first half like that, where we practically gifted the goals to ourselves, wasn’t the plan, of course," the Swiss player explained. However, as they managed to turn things around in the second half, he said he "don’t really mind, because we played so well in the second half. Three points are three points and that’s all that counts," said Kobel.

German international Felix Nmecha, who to make matters worse also missed a penalty shortly before the half-time whistle, summed up the poor first half: "We didn’t have the control we wanted, weren’t aggressive enough and allowed them to score easy goals." The fact that he failed to score from the penalty spot “is just football,” emphasised Nmecha. “I’m very confident that I can take them, but today it just didn’t work out. I just carried on and I’m happy that we still won.”