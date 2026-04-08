BVB, News and Rumours: Should Borussia Dortmund be worried? A curious turn of events in BVB’s multi-million-euro transfer

In February, Borussia Dortmund announced that they would be strengthening their squad this summer with the signing of talented left-back Kaua Prates. The 17-year-old will join BVB in August, when he turns 18, with a transfer fee of twelve million euros being paid to Brazilian top-flight side Cruzeiro.

Since Prates’ move was confirmed, a curious development has unfolded for the youngster: his last appearance for his current club dates back to 14 February. A few days later, it was officially announced that Prates was moving to Dortmund – and since then he has not played a single minute for Cruzeiro.

Although the young Brazilian has been in the squad for nine competitive matches since the end of February, he has not featured in any of them. BVB therefore have good reason to be concerned that their €12 million signing could arrive at Borussia this summer with not much match practice under his belt.

Even before his transfer was announced, Prates was not a regular starter at Cruzeiro, though he did, for example, feature in the starting line-up three times in January for the Belo Horizonte-based club. After that, he made just two brief appearances in February, each lasting seven minutes.

Prates is regarded at BVB as the left-back of the future and has signed a long-term contract until 2031. Following his arrival in August, he is to be introduced gradually.

Good news for the top talent: unlike at club level, he has recently been able to gain some match practice with the Brazilian U20 national team. In the two 3-1 wins in friendly matches against Paraguay’s U20 side at the end of March, Prates played 90 and 45 minutes respectively.