BVB, news and rumours: Even though a pay rise is on the cards! Is a Borussia Dortmund star set to leave for around €40 million?

The future of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi appears to remain completely up in the air. According to the Sky Sport podcast "Auffe Süd", negotiations over an extension to his contract – which expires in 2027 – are currently "at a standstill rather than making progress".

According to the report, a new contract offer from BVB is on the table, which would increase Adeyemi’s salary and see him “move up into a decent bracket” in terms of earnings. However, Dortmund’s management are unwilling to concede to every demand – and the same applies, unlike in the cases of Felix Nmecha (who recently extended his contract) and Nico Schlotterbeck (who is expected to extend his contract), when it comes to the release clause.

BVB are reportedly unwilling to accept the release clause figure demanded by Adeyemi’s agent, Jorge Mendes. This is one of the reasons why both parties are currently in a negotiating stalemate.

As time goes on, this is creating a certain amount of pressure for Borussia. After all, they have no intention of letting Adeyemi leave on a free transfer in 2027, and so a sale this summer could become a possibility should the German international not have extended his contract by then. Sky believes that a transfer fee of around 40 million euros would be realistic with one year remaining on his contract.

Adeyemi, who joined from RB Salzburg in 2022 for €30 million, is not currently a regular starter at BVB. Maximilian Beier has overtaken him in the Dortmund attack, and Adeyemi has recently been coming off the bench as a substitute more often than not. Overall, the 24-year-old has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances this season.