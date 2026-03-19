BVB, news and rumours: Even though a pay rise is on the cards! Is a Borussia Dortmund star set to leave for around €40 million?

More news and rumours about BVB:
- A highly explosive meeting: Is there a shake-up on the horizon at BVB?
- Is Jadon Sancho set to return to BVB once again?
- Are Kehl and Ricken on their way out at BVB?
More news and rumours about BVB:
- A highly explosive meeting: Is there a shake-up on the horizon at BVB?
- Is Jadon Sancho set to return to BVB once again?
- Are Kehl and Ricken on their way out at BVB?
The future of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi appears to remain completely up in the air. According to the Sky Sport podcast "Auffe Süd", negotiations over an extension to his contract – which expires in 2027 – are currently "at a standstill rather than making progress".
According to the report, a new contract offer from BVB is on the table, which would increase Adeyemi’s salary and see him “move up into a decent bracket” in terms of earnings. However, Dortmund’s management are unwilling to concede to every demand – and the same applies, unlike in the cases of Felix Nmecha (who recently extended his contract) and Nico Schlotterbeck (who is expected to extend his contract), when it comes to the release clause.
BVB are reportedly unwilling to accept the release clause figure demanded by Adeyemi’s agent, Jorge Mendes. This is one of the reasons why both parties are currently in a negotiating stalemate.
As time goes on, this is creating a certain amount of pressure for Borussia. After all, they have no intention of letting Adeyemi leave on a free transfer in 2027, and so a sale this summer could become a possibility should the German international not have extended his contract by then. Sky believes that a transfer fee of around 40 million euros would be realistic with one year remaining on his contract.
Adeyemi, who joined from RB Salzburg in 2022 for €30 million, is not currently a regular starter at BVB. Maximilian Beier has overtaken him in the Dortmund attack, and Adeyemi has recently been coming off the bench as a substitute more often than not. Overall, the 24-year-old has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances this season.
In January, rumours had emerged that Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, might succeed former sporting director Stefan Kuntz at Hamburger SV, whom the north German club had parted ways with at the start of the year.
Kehl deliberately refrained from commenting on the rumours, but did not issue a denial either. Now, in the podcast “HSV, wir müssen reden” by the Hamburger Abendblatt, there has been fresh speculation about a possible move for Kehl to the Rothosen.
As WAZ reporter Christian Woop reports in the podcast, a move by Kehl to HSV would “fit in well with his future plans”. According to the report, the 46-year-old wants to move into a leading role, for which he lacks prospects at BVB given that the sporting director’s post has been filled by Lars Ricken.
Furthermore, Sky recently reported that Borussia do not intend to extend Kehl and Ricken’s contracts, which expire in 2027, for the time being. And according to the Abendblatt, Dortmund are well aware of Kehl’s ambitions to take on even more responsibility and would therefore not be too surprised by any desire on his part to leave.
However, it is also questionable whether there would be any concrete interest in Kehl from Hamburg at all. According to reports, the current HSV sporting director Claus Costa and former Bayern boss Hasan Salihamidzic, who once played for Hamburg (1995 to 1998), are also candidates to succeed Kuntz. HSV is keen to have clarity on the new appointment by May at the latest.
Borussia Dortmund’s managing director, Carsten Cramer, has set out clear ambitions for the club’s future.
“Of course, Borussia Dortmund wants to and must win titles,” Cramer emphasised in an interview with the WAZ. A key element of this is set to be a minor overhaul of the squad, which will be necessary following the imminent free transfers of top earners such as Julian Brandt, Niklas Süle and Salih Özcan this summer.
"We want to take the next step. To do that, we need to make a few adjustments here and there and be prepared to break with old habits," said Cramer, explaining Dortmund’s approach.
To do so, one must “be courageous and, when making decisions, see the consequences as opportunities rather than always just as worries,” the 57-year-old continued. “If I always ask myself only about the risks when it comes to change, I will never be courageous.”
Date
Match
21 March, 6.30 pm
BVB v Hamburger SV (Bundesliga)
4 April, 6.30 pm
VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)
11 April, 3.30 pm
BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
18 April, 3.30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)
Der FC Arsenal wurde im Jahr 1886 in Woolwich gegründet.
Der FC Arsenal gehört der Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-Gruppe um den US-amerikanischen Milliardären Stan Kroenke. Erste Anteile kaufte der Unternehmer im April 2007, im Anschluss kaufte er Stück für Stück auch weitere Aktien auf - bis zur endgültigen Übernahme im September 2018. Neben den Gunners besitzt Kroenke auch noch weitere Sportklubs, unter anderem die Los Angeles Rams (NFL), die Denver Nuggets (NBA) und die Colorado Avalanche (NHL).
Seit der Saison 2006/07 spielt Arsenal im Emirates Stadium im Stadtteil Holloway im Norden Londons. Vorher hatte der Klub seine Heimspiele lange Jahre im Highbury ausgetragen.
Das Emirates Stadium hat eine Kapazität von 60.704 Sitzplätzen. Damit ist es eines der fünf größten Stadien in der Premier League.
Mit 47 Titeln sind die Gunners einer der erfolgreichsten Klubs Englands. Die meisten dieser Trophäen sammelte der Klub national - noch nie konnte Arsenal die Champions League gewinnen.
Auf nationaler Ebene hat der FC Arsenal über die Jahre gut abgeräumt. Neben 14 Titeln im FA Cup (Rekordsieger) gewannen die Londoner auch 13-mal die englische Meisterschaft.
Rekordspieler bei Arsenal ist David O'Leary. Satte 722 Pflichtspiele absolvierte er zwischen 1975 und 1994.
Für die meisten Tore in der Vereinsgeschichte sorgte Thierry Henry. Der Franzose knipste in 377 Auftritten ganze 228-mal. Hinter ihm folgt Ian Wright mit 185 Toren.
Über die Jahre standen zahlreiche Superstars für die Gunners auf dem Feld. Hier eine Auswahl: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Cesc Fabregas, David Seaman, Mesut Özil, Marc Overmars, Ashley Cole oder Kai Havertz.
Rekordtrainer des Vereins ist Arsene Wenger, der zwischen 1996 und 2018 insgesamt 17 Titel nach Nordlondon holte. Andere erfolgreiche Coaches sind Herbert Chapman (5 Titel), George Graham (6 Titel), Bertie Mee (3 Titel) oder Mikel Arteta (2 Titel).
Der Verein trägt aufgrund der Kanone im Wappen auch den Spitznamen "The Gunners", zu deutsch "die Kanoniere".