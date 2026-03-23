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Christian Guinin

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BVB, News and Rumours: A difficult relationship with his boss? New details emerge regarding Sebastian Kehl’s departure from Borussia Dortmund

Following Sebastian Kehl’s departure from BVB, new details are coming to light. Were there irreconcilable differences within the club’s management? News and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

More news, features and rumours about BVB:

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  • Shock at BVB! Kehl leaves Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect
  • Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: New details emerge regarding Kehl’s departure

    New details have emerged regarding the split between Borussia Dortmund and Sebastian Kehl.

    According to a report in the Bild newspaper, there were “irreconcilable differences” within BVB’s senior management – triggered primarily by a difficult relationship between Kehl and his direct superior, sporting director Lars Ricken.

    The root of the problem can be traced back to spring 2024, when, somewhat surprisingly, Ricken – then still head of the youth academy at the Black and Yellows – took over Hans-Joachim Watzke’s role as sporting director instead of Kehl.

    Kehl is said to have had his sights set on the role for quite some time and was consequently disappointed when he came away empty-handed and had to settle for the post of sporting director.

    Furthermore, the newspaper reveals that the decision to part ways with Kehl had already been made before Saturday evening’s match against HSV. According to kicker, however, the announcement was delayed until after the match in order to make a cleaner break ahead of the upcoming international break.

    Kehl was then informed of the decision during a meeting on Sunday morning at the BVB offices in Dortmund-Brackel, in a conversation lasting around an hour. The club’s official statement refers to a “mutually agreed” parting of ways.

    Kehl had been head of BVB’s professional football department for four years since 2018, during which time Dortmund won the 2021 DFB Cup. In the summer of 2022, the former BVB professional took over the role of sporting director, and in 2024 the Black and Yellows reached the Champions League final.

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  • Markus KröscheGetty Images

    BVB, News: Krösche reports on meeting with Kovac

    During an appearance on ZDF’s ‘Aktuelles Sportstudio’, Markus Krösche spoke about his meeting with BVB manager Niko Kovac.

    The sporting director of Eintracht Frankfurt and the Dortmund coach met for dinner in Frankfurt last Tuesday for a personal chat. However, the meeting was not intended to discuss a possible future collaboration; rather, the conversation came about quite by chance.

    “It’s a funny story! It all came about because Peter Fischer turned 70 and organised a party. Niko Kovac was there too. Our press officer Jan Strasheim is friends with Niko. I said I’d be joining them for dinner. We then sat down together and talked about football. What came of it is the reality of today,” explained Krösche.

    Recently, there had been increasing speculation as to whether Kovac and Krösche might become colleagues at BVB in the not-too-distant future. Following the departure of sporting director Sebastian Kehl, the rumours could now be gaining fresh momentum.

    According to a report in Bild, the 45-year-old is said to be considering leaving Eintracht Frankfurt because he disagrees with the discrepancy between financial and sporting expectations. It is therefore “more open than ever” as to whether Krösche will remain at SGE beyond the summer. If he leaves the club, a new, sporting opportunity could open up for him at Borussia Dortmund.

  • 1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Anton mourns the loss of Brandt and Süle

    BVB centre-back Waldemar Anton regrets that Julian Brandt and Niklas Süle will be leaving the club at the end of the current season.

    “On a personal level, I think it’s a real shame that Juli, Niki and Salih are leaving us. We’ve experienced a lot together, been through a lot, and laughed a lot. Each of them has their own qualities; we’ll miss each of them in their own way,” the Germany international told the Ruhr Nachrichten.

    At the same time, this presents Dortmund with the chance for a comprehensive fresh start in terms of personnel. "When players leave us, new ones join; that’s everyday life in football. I’m sure the management will sign good players," said Anton.

    Looking ahead to the prospects for success in the coming years, the 29-year-old would also like to see Nico Schlotterbeck extend his contract. "I’ll talk to Schlotti about it, that goes without saying. Ultimately, it’s his decision. He’s giving it a lot of thought. And he knows full well, just like everyone else, that we’d be very happy if he stayed with us."

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  • BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches

    Date

    Match

    4 April, 6.30 pm

    VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)

    11 April, 3.30 pm

    BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

    18 April, 3.30 pm

    TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)

Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB