Getty Images Sport
Burnley manager Mike Jackson inspires Lyle Foster and Co. ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Make sure you're ready’
- Backpage
Jackson sets the standard for international stars
Burnley manager Mike Jackson has revealed the motivational message he delivered to his squad as the domestic season draws to a close.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Jackson is eager for his players to transition from club duties to international excellence without any drop in intensity.
Lyle Foster, who is a key figure for Bafana Bafana, was recently named in Hugo Broos' 32-man preliminary squad for the Mundial.
Jackson believes the final stretch of the league season is the perfect platform for players like Foster to sharpen their tools before heading to North America.
- Getty Images Sport
Maintaining peak physical condition
While Burnley’s relegation was confirmed a month ago, the manager has refused to let the squad’s standards slip.
He has explicitly linked their current performances to their readiness for the biggest stage in world football, urging them to treat every remaining minute on the pitch as vital preparation.
Speaking to the club's official website, Jackson detailed his instructions to the group:
“It's a great opportunity for those lads going out there and representing their countries, and one of the first things I spoke to them about before the last few games was to say, ‘Make sure you're ready and in the best possible shape and form going into the World Cup.”
- Getty Images Sport
Focus on the final league hurdle
The Clarets are currently preparing for their final league game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
For Foster, this match represents a final chance to get competitive minutes under his belt after he was left out of the matchday squad that travelled to face Arsenal on Monday night.
Jackson is emphasising the importance of finishing the campaign with momentum rather than letting the season fizzle out.
He added: “So, it’s important for everyone to finish the season strong and in good shape, fitness and form, so they're ready to go come June.”
- Getty Images Sport
A prideful finish for the Clarets
Beyond the World Cup implications, Jackson is also focused on the club's immediate pride.
Burnley are fighting to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table, a fate the manager is desperate to escape as they look toward a rebuilding phase in the EFL Championship next season.
“We can't change what has happened this season, but we can affect how we leave it, and I think that's the biggest thing for us going into this game on Sunday,” Jackson explained.
“Nobody wants to finish bottom of the league, and that's our full focus - getting a result for the fans and giving them a performance to be proud of.”