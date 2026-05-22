Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Burnley v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Kingsley Kobo

Burnley manager Mike Jackson inspires Lyle Foster and Co. ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Make sure you're ready’

World Cup
L. Foster
Premier League
Burnley
South Africa vs Nicaragua
South Africa
Nicaragua
Friendlies
Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
M. Jackson
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea

The Clarets boss has issued a rallying cry to his squad, including the South Africa international, as they prepare for the global showpiece. Despite a difficult domestic campaign for the EPL side, the coach is determined to ensure his international stars arrive at the tournament in peak condition.

  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Jackson sets the standard for international stars

    Burnley manager Mike Jackson has revealed the motivational message he delivered to his squad as the domestic season draws to a close.

    With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Jackson is eager for his players to transition from club duties to international excellence without any drop in intensity.

    Lyle Foster, who is a key figure for Bafana Bafana, was recently named in Hugo Broos' 32-man preliminary squad for the Mundial.

    Jackson believes the final stretch of the league season is the perfect platform for players like Foster to sharpen their tools before heading to North America.

    • Advertisement
  • Leeds United v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Maintaining peak physical condition

    While Burnley’s relegation was confirmed a month ago, the manager has refused to let the squad’s standards slip.

    He has explicitly linked their current performances to their readiness for the biggest stage in world football, urging them to treat every remaining minute on the pitch as vital preparation.

    Speaking to the club's official website, Jackson detailed his instructions to the group:

    “It's a great opportunity for those lads going out there and representing their countries, and one of the first things I spoke to them about before the last few games was to say, ‘Make sure you're ready and in the best possible shape and form going into the World Cup.”


  • Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Focus on the final league hurdle

    The Clarets are currently preparing for their final league game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    For Foster, this match represents a final chance to get competitive minutes under his belt after he was left out of the matchday squad that travelled to face Arsenal on Monday night.

    Jackson is emphasising the importance of finishing the campaign with momentum rather than letting the season fizzle out.

    He added: “So, it’s important for everyone to finish the season strong and in good shape, fitness and form, so they're ready to go come June.”


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A prideful finish for the Clarets

    Beyond the World Cup implications, Jackson is also focused on the club's immediate pride.

    Burnley are fighting to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table, a fate the manager is desperate to escape as they look toward a rebuilding phase in the EFL Championship next season.

    “We can't change what has happened this season, but we can affect how we leave it, and I think that's the biggest thing for us going into this game on Sunday,” Jackson explained.

    “Nobody wants to finish bottom of the league, and that's our full focus - getting a result for the fans and giving them a performance to be proud of.”