Burnley manager Mike Jackson inspires Lyle Foster and Co. ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Make sure you're ready’

Burnley manager Mike Jackson has revealed the motivational message he delivered to his squad as the domestic season draws to a close.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Jackson is eager for his players to transition from club duties to international excellence without any drop in intensity.

Lyle Foster, who is a key figure for Bafana Bafana, was recently named in Hugo Broos' 32-man preliminary squad for the Mundial.

Jackson believes the final stretch of the league season is the perfect platform for players like Foster to sharpen their tools before heading to North America.