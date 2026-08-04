Burkina Faso vs South Africa WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's final Group B fixture

Dr Desiree Ellis is confident her team have what it takes to get the result they need out of this game.

“Over the years, this team has shown resilience. You look back at the World Cup when we were going up against Italy, we knew what we had to do and we got the victory - the resilience. Never say die until the final whistle,” she said.

Her goalkeeper Kaylin Swart backed up her thoughts: “Our team is full of soldiers. Against Burkina Faso, it is going to be another battle and we are ready for it.

"We just have to look at the positives and have a strong mental toughness. It will take so much. I have a lot of faith in the team. Our spirit has never faulted.”

Possible South Africa XI: Swart, Ramalepe, Dhlamini, Mbane, Gamede, Motlhalo, Jane, Holweni, Kgatlana, Magaia, Donnelly.







