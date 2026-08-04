Burkina Faso vs South Africa WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's final Group B fixture
Match information
Game:
Burkina Faso vs South Africa
Date:
04/08/26
Kick-off time:
22:00 SAST
Venue:
Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.
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How to watch Burkina Faso vs Tanzania - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app or SABC Plus
SuperSport Channel 205 or SABC 3
You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.
South Africa squad news
Dr Desiree Ellis is confident her team have what it takes to get the result they need out of this game.
“Over the years, this team has shown resilience. You look back at the World Cup when we were going up against Italy, we knew what we had to do and we got the victory - the resilience. Never say die until the final whistle,” she said.
Her goalkeeper Kaylin Swart backed up her thoughts: “Our team is full of soldiers. Against Burkina Faso, it is going to be another battle and we are ready for it.
"We just have to look at the positives and have a strong mental toughness. It will take so much. I have a lot of faith in the team. Our spirit has never faulted.”
Possible South Africa XI: Swart, Ramalepe, Dhlamini, Mbane, Gamede, Motlhalo, Jane, Holweni, Kgatlana, Magaia, Donnelly.
Burkina Faso squad news
“Following our [4-1] defeat to Côte d’Ivoire, the players made a commitment to make us dream and they did it," coach Issa Balbone said.
"We recorded our first ever victory at the tournament and we now have our fate in our hands.
"We are fully focused on the game against South Africa and we shall go out there to win and qualify for the knockout stages,” Balbone concluded.
Burkina Faso defender Alimata Belem echoed his thoughts.
“We have an opportunity to continue writing history for our country - Burkina Faso," she added.
"This would mean so much to us – as a team and our people if we go on to win this game. We are ready and determined to get three points,” Belem concluded.
Possible Burkina Faso XI: Ouedraogo, Rouamba, Sow, Zongo, Belem, Ouoba, Kabre, Rasmata Sawadogo, Nana, Balkissa Sawadogo, Congo.
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Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the firstmeeting between Burkina Faso and South Africa at a WAFCON tournament finals.
Their only previous acquaintance came in the qualifying rounds for the 2024 edition, when Banyana Banyana progressed 3-1 on aggregate across two legs.
South Africa form: D L W L W
Burkina Faso: W L D D D
Burkina Faso are ranked 118 in the world rankings and 16th on the African continent and go into this match as the underdogs having not kept a clean sheet at the WAFCON finals. However, they will progress with a win or a draw against Banyana.
South Africa can take heart from their final group game record and are unbeaten in the last seven WAFCON tournaments, getting beyond the group stages at each of the four tournaments with Dr Desiree Ellis at the helm.
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Dive deeper
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