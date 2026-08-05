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Steve Blues

Burkina Faso 0-1 South Africa: Banyana sneak into Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against hosts Morocco

South Africa
Burkina Faso
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
I. Balbone
K. Swart
T. Kgatlana
H. Magaia
R. Sawadogo
B. Sawadogo
M. Rouamba
F. Rouamba
F. Magama

Nothing less than three points were needed in this final Group B clash and Desire Ellis' team came up trumps with a goal on 21 minutes from none other than Thembi Kgatlana. With the other result going their way, Banyana qualified for the knockout rounds of the competition.

  • Thembi Kgatlana Banyana Banyana

    The match report

    After their disastrous opening defeat to Tanzania, and their heroic last-gasp draw against Ivory Coast, Desiree Ellis' charges knew that only a win here against the Ladies Stallions would give them a chance of progressing to the next round.

    They also needed Ivory Coast to do them a favour against Tanzania, or else even a win would have been in vain.

    Banyana pushed from the outset and got their reward on 21 minutes when Fikile Magama picked out Thembi Kgatlana with a defence splitting pass which the striker slotted home.

    That was the only goal of the match when the halftime whistle went.

    Just minutes after the break, Burkina Faso thought they had a route back into the match when they were awarded a penalty after Adele Kabre went down in the box.

    However, the referee was called to the VAR monitor and changed her mind.

    Burkina Faso pushed to find the equaliser which would have ensured their own qualification but Banyana were able to see out the closing stages of the second half to secure their first win of the group stages.

    With Ivory Coast beating Tanzania 2-1 in the other Group B match it saw Banyana end up second in the group, qualified for the knockout rounds and facing a quarterfinal against the hosts Morocco on Saturday, August 8.

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  • The match highlights



  • The winning goal and THAT pass from Fikile Magama



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  • Linda Motlhalo of Banyana BanyanaBackpagepix

    Fan reactions

    The 🐐 delivers and we’re through - Crypto De


    Credit to the Coach and her staff. They got the tactics spot on, subs spot on and managed the game very well. The best form of defence is attack. Congratulations coach, I already wrote your obituary but the nation needs you - cryptodememe


    So they did it like bafana bafana. First game loose. Second game draw. Last game win I see what they are doing - Bull Nyana Wakhona


    Linda and Jane must be benched, congrats are in order - Mothusi Kome


    They are horrible & deplorable hosts. #Banyana must humble them. Start #Motau. Start #Donnely. Bench #Cesane. She’s my fave but, Linda is off form, #Mudaly should swop her. Des has a Bomb Squad but she doesn’t know how to use it. Morocco deserve a whupping! #Ludwig #WAFCON - Bantu San

  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

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