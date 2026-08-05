Burkina Faso 0-1 South Africa: Banyana sneak into Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against hosts Morocco
The match report
After their disastrous opening defeat to Tanzania, and their heroic last-gasp draw against Ivory Coast, Desiree Ellis' charges knew that only a win here against the Ladies Stallions would give them a chance of progressing to the next round.
They also needed Ivory Coast to do them a favour against Tanzania, or else even a win would have been in vain.
Banyana pushed from the outset and got their reward on 21 minutes when Fikile Magama picked out Thembi Kgatlana with a defence splitting pass which the striker slotted home.
That was the only goal of the match when the halftime whistle went.
Just minutes after the break, Burkina Faso thought they had a route back into the match when they were awarded a penalty after Adele Kabre went down in the box.
However, the referee was called to the VAR monitor and changed her mind.
Burkina Faso pushed to find the equaliser which would have ensured their own qualification but Banyana were able to see out the closing stages of the second half to secure their first win of the group stages.
With Ivory Coast beating Tanzania 2-1 in the other Group B match it saw Banyana end up second in the group, qualified for the knockout rounds and facing a quarterfinal against the hosts Morocco on Saturday, August 8.
The match highlights
The winning goal and THAT pass from Fikile Magama
- Backpagepix
Fan reactions
The 🐐 delivers and we’re through - Crypto De
Credit to the Coach and her staff. They got the tactics spot on, subs spot on and managed the game very well. The best form of defence is attack. Congratulations coach, I already wrote your obituary but the nation needs you - cryptodememe
So they did it like bafana bafana. First game loose. Second game draw. Last game win I see what they are doing - Bull Nyana Wakhona
Linda and Jane must be benched, congrats are in order - Mothusi Kome
They are horrible & deplorable hosts. #Banyana must humble them. Start #Motau. Start #Donnely. Bench #Cesane. She’s my fave but, Linda is off form, #Mudaly should swop her. Des has a Bomb Squad but she doesn’t know how to use it. Morocco deserve a whupping! #Ludwig #WAFCON - Bantu San
- Backpage
Dive deeper
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting