Burkina Faso 0-1 South Africa: Banyana sneak into Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against hosts Morocco

After their disastrous opening defeat to Tanzania, and their heroic last-gasp draw against Ivory Coast, Desiree Ellis' charges knew that only a win here against the Ladies Stallions would give them a chance of progressing to the next round.

They also needed Ivory Coast to do them a favour against Tanzania, or else even a win would have been in vain.

Banyana pushed from the outset and got their reward on 21 minutes when Fikile Magama picked out Thembi Kgatlana with a defence splitting pass which the striker slotted home.

That was the only goal of the match when the halftime whistle went.

Just minutes after the break, Burkina Faso thought they had a route back into the match when they were awarded a penalty after Adele Kabre went down in the box.

However, the referee was called to the VAR monitor and changed her mind.

Burkina Faso pushed to find the equaliser which would have ensured their own qualification but Banyana were able to see out the closing stages of the second half to secure their first win of the group stages.

With Ivory Coast beating Tanzania 2-1 in the other Group B match it saw Banyana end up second in the group, qualified for the knockout rounds and facing a quarterfinal against the hosts Morocco on Saturday, August 8.