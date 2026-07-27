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Bundesliga in talks over €1bn deal with US investment firm as German top-flight explores ways to bridge Premier League financial gap
New financial frontier with Apollo
The German Bundesliga is currently in high-level talks regarding a potential €1bn financing deal from US investment firm Apollo Sports Capital.
As per The Athletic, This significant development comes after a secret meeting held in New York throughout June, where top league representatives met with the American firm to discuss a massive loan structured over a 20-year period.
According to sources familiar with the negotiations, this new proposal is not the result of a formal tender process but rather a direct approach that seeks to leverage future domestic broadcasting earnings as a primary guarantee. For the deal to move forward from these preliminary stages, it must clear a significant democratic hurdle.
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Struggle against Premier League dominance
This latest manoeuvre by the DFL highlights the ongoing tension at the very heart of German football: the desperate need to maintain competitive relevance in a global market increasingly dominated by the English Premier League.
While Bayern Munich remains a powerhouse on the continental stage, most German clubs find themselves at a distinct disadvantage due to the lack of external capital.
The central dilemma remains how to challenge teams bankrolled by sovereign wealth funds or American billionaires while keeping the league’s unique identity intact. The goal of this billion-euro influx would be to subsidize overseas tours for member clubs and enhance internal marketing efforts to boost international growth.
Navigating the 50 Plus 1 rule
One of the most critical aspects of this proposal is how it interacts with the famous 50+1 rule, which mandates that club members must retain a majority of voting rights. This regulation is the cornerstone of German football culture, ensuring that supporters remain the primary stakeholders and preventing clubs from being used for reputation laundering or falling under the absolute control of a single external investor.
The 50+1 rule is responsible for the affordable ticket prices and the vibrant, full stadiums that remain a major selling point for the German game.
However, it also creates a glass ceiling for investment. By pursuing a loan against future earnings, the DFL hopes to bypass the ideological opposition that has scuttled previous deals.
History of protests and opposition
The history of outside investment in Germany is fraught with conflict and intense fan pushback. In 2023, a proposal to sell 12.5 per cent of future media rights for €2bn was soundly rejected. A subsequent, scaled-down version that sought a €1bn investment for eight per cent of rights was initially approved by clubs but later abandoned in February 2024.
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