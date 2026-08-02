Bundesliga giants could scupper Orlando Pirates transfer plan for Emile Witbooi - 'We’ve got an invitation for him to go to Bayern Munich'

Orlando Pirates’ ambitions of securing the signature of South African wonderkid Emile Witbooi face a significant threat from abroad.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has dropped a bombshell by revealing that German heavyweights Bayern Munich have invited the 17-year-old for a trial.

Speaking about the interest from the Bavarian giants, Comitis explained that the club is carefully evaluating the opportunity for the youngster.

"He’s been in trial at Chelsea, so he’s seen the best. He went to Sporting Lisbon by a request,” he told Sports Night Amplified as per KickOff.

“We’ve got an invitation for him to go to Bayern Munich which we’re now considering, only just to keep him relevant for his own good to see which level he has to be reaching.”