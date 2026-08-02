Bundesliga giants could scupper Orlando Pirates transfer plan for Emile Witbooi - 'We’ve got an invitation for him to go to Bayern Munich'
- Noushad Thekkayil and Backpage
European giants join the race
Orlando Pirates’ ambitions of securing the signature of South African wonderkid Emile Witbooi face a significant threat from abroad.
Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has dropped a bombshell by revealing that German heavyweights Bayern Munich have invited the 17-year-old for a trial.
Speaking about the interest from the Bavarian giants, Comitis explained that the club is carefully evaluating the opportunity for the youngster.
"He’s been in trial at Chelsea, so he’s seen the best. He went to Sporting Lisbon by a request,” he told Sports Night Amplified as per KickOff.
“We’ve got an invitation for him to go to Bayern Munich which we’re now considering, only just to keep him relevant for his own good to see which level he has to be reaching.”
- Backpage
Orlando Pirates transfer stance
Despite the persistent rumours linking the Buccaneers with a move for the left-sided playmaker, Comitis clarified that no formal bids have been launched by the Soweto giants yet.
While reports suggested that Witbooi’s valuation might have cooled the interest from Orlando Pirates, the Cape Town City boss remains open to negotiations.
"I don’t think that’s where we’re going to get stuck with either Pirates or Sundowns.
"I will always find a way to make a deal happen.
"I don’t think that’s the issue here," Comitis said.
- Backpage
Concerns over playing time
A major factor in any potential move for Witbooi will be the guarantee of regular first-team football.
Comitis expressed concern that a move to a big club like Orlando Pirates could stall the player's development if he is not integrated into the starting XI immediately.
The chairman is adamant that the 17-year-old must continue playing at a high level to ensure his growth does not stagnate during these crucial formative years of his professional career.
"I think it’s a case of – are they wanting the player now? For him to go there and not play is not the right thing in my opinion.
"He’s got to go there and play. Is he going to play? Those are the things that we are worrying about.
“If he’s going to overseas then he’s going with a purpose of getting to a point where he’s going to play regularly.
“If he goes to a PSL club, he’s got to play, otherwise he’s going to go backwards," he continued.
- Cape Town City
Timing and squad depth
With the transfer window reaching its critical stages, Cape Town City are wary of losing such a pivotal player without having adequate time to find a replacement.
Witbooi serves as a vital component of the Citizens' tactical setup, and Comitis is determined not to leave the club short-handed.
The balance between allowing a young talent to fulfil his dreams and maintaining the team's competitiveness in the league remains a delicate situation for the club management.
"So is it the right time for him to go now? We need to debate that but there is nothing to talk about now because there are not any offers.
"But what we can’t do, we get to the end of the transfer window, then last minute we struck a deal and we’re left without a left-sided playmaker or a 10 that can help us win the league, and then we suffer the consequences," Comitis concluded.
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