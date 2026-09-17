Gianluigi Buffon sat down for a lengthy interview with Ivan Zazzaroni on the podcast Tutto in piazza: "Each of us goes through moments when we feel a certain discomfort in doing what we have always done naturally. But mistakes help you grow if you are the one who pays for them personally and puts your name to them. I have made a great many, but I have always forgiven myself."
Buffon: “Leaving Italy? I’m one of the few Italians who takes responsibility and gets out of the way. I suffered at Juventus”
Gattuso the right choice
"After the elimination against Bosnia I chose to leave and it turned out very well for me because I am one of the few Italians who takes responsibility and gets the fuck out, whereas many others always want to come back. Gattuso? I pushed to have him as head coach and I would do so again now, he was the right man for the moment we were going through. It is not one missed penalty that changes my mind."
Why Como are not contenders for the Serie A title
"Can I say one thing about Como? I hear a lot of people who, perhaps even unconsciously and in good faith, are tipping them as possible Serie A title winners. I believe that if Como were to improve on last year and finish third, they would have pulled off a miracle. If they were to finish fourth, they would have done a tremendous job; fifth or sixth, they would have done a good job. Above all because there is the Champions League. Fabregas was not playing it down, he played at the highest level: having to play important competitions like the Champions League, for players who are not used to playing every three days, will be tough. If Fabregas finishes third, he is a phenomenon."
A burden at Juventus
"There was only one moment when I no longer felt part of the Juve project and it was partly my fault. I do things my own way, I am a complicated simple person and you have to know how to handle me. I never threw my status around but I did not want anyone to take advantage of it because that drives me mad. It was in 2010-2011, after my back injury. A lot of things changed, Marotta, Paratici and Agnelli arrived. I was out injured for six months and I almost felt like a burden. Since I am a little animal, and I sensed certain situations, I know I gave so much to Juve and I could have thrown my weight around anywhere and I never did, so it felt like something unfair and I withdrew into my shell, that was not the right way to handle me"
"I am a reasonable person with people who are clear and transparent and who engage in a certain kind of dialogue on a logical basis; if that is missing I become unreasonable. There was a period when I had to recover from the injury but I was no longer going to the training ground. They called me to check in but I did not answer. For 3-4 months I cut everyone off. I remember going to speak to Agnelli, I met Paratici and Marotta for the first time and I must say they had the right and appropriate attitude. At that moment Roma and Arsenal wanted me, I had thought about it. I said: 'If they think here that I could become a problem', if they could make that argument then I could make it too, I was 32, I was not that old"
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