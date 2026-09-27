Gianluigi Buffon, the former Italy and Juventus goalkeeper, was in Ancona on Saturday for Operazione Nostalgia and spoke about the current Juve side.





As reported by TuttoJuve.com, he said: "Spalletti is a certainty for Juventus. In my view, he showed that last year in his first six months at Juventus. Unfortunately, they did not go into the Champions League, but I never cling to bad luck or misfortune; however, some matches they played very well did not go as they would have deserved. And unfortunately, that was paid for at a very high price".