Bruno Fernandes claims Premier League assists record outright ahead of Thierry Henry & Kevin De Bruyne as Man Utd captain caps superb individual season

Despite receiving widespread individual acclaim, Fernandes has continually stressed the importance of his colleagues. The midfielder boasts an incredible overall record of 106 goals in 327 appearances for United, but he was quick to point out that a creator is nothing without clinical finishers. Following his 20th assist against Nottingham Forest in United's previous game, he stated: "I'm very grateful to see their reaction more than mine because I wanted Bryan [Mbeumo] to celebrate his goal. I didn't want to make it about myself because at the end of the day scoring the goal is the biggest thing in football. And all credit to Bryan because if he doesn't put it on the back of the net, my record will not be there. So these records only come if your team-mates do the things right as you do."