Bruno Fernandes claims PFA Player of the Year prize as Manchester City forward Bunny Shaw wins women's award

Fernandes was crowned the men's PFA Players' Player of the Year following an incredible individual campaign for Manchester United, as reported by Sky Sports.

He broke the all-time record for Premier League assists, setting up 21 goals to surpass Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He also scored nine times to help Manchester United secure a third-place finish and earn a return to the Champions League under manager Michael Carrick.

Consequently, Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to win the prestigious trophy since Wayne Rooney in the 2009-10 season, adding this prize to the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award he won in May.