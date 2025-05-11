Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Bruised Orlando Pirates will have to officially hand over PSL trophy on Tuesday! Mamelodi Sundowns are already champions for 2025/26 season, but give Miguel Cardoso a life-long contract; Pyramids will cry in Caf Champions League final'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCChippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCChippa UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Magesi FCMagesi FCA. SalesM. CardosoT. MasekoOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando PiratesLamontville Golden Arrows

Masandawana now need just a point to lay their hands on the title before focusing their eyes on the final continental campaign.

After a 3-0 Premier Soccer League win over Stellenbosch on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns are now closer than ever to their eighth title in a row.

It was a dominant display from the defending champions, given that they had scored three goals already, even before the match hit the 20th-minute mark.

The win follows previous dominant displays against Richards Bay, Cape Town City, and Chippa United.

Article continues below

The latest win opened a 15-point gap with Orlando Pirates, who are second. After the victory in Pretoria, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱