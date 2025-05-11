'Bruised Orlando Pirates will have to officially hand over PSL trophy on Tuesday! Mamelodi Sundowns are already champions for 2025/26 season, but give Miguel Cardoso a life-long contract; Pyramids will cry in Caf Champions League final'

Masandawana now need just a point to lay their hands on the title before focusing their eyes on the final continental campaign.

After a 3-0 Premier Soccer League win over Stellenbosch on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns are now closer than ever to their eighth title in a row.

It was a dominant display from the defending champions, given that they had scored three goals already, even before the match hit the 20th-minute mark.

The win follows previous dominant displays against Richards Bay, Cape Town City, and Chippa United.

The latest win opened a 15-point gap with Orlando Pirates, who are second. After the victory in Pretoria, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.