Broos to Safa - 'I want to stop!' Belgian reveals can of worms that made him shock Jordaan despite his Afcon success with Bafana

Getty Seth WillisBroos to Safa - 'I want to stop!' Belgian reveals can of worms that made him shock Jordaan despite his Afcon success with BafanaPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaHugo BroosSouth Africa coach Hugo Broos had decided to throw in the towel despite his recent success with the national team.Broos signed a five-year-deal with SafaFrustrations made him to consider his futureThe Belgian explains what made him want to leave