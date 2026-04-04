Recently, Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed serious concerns regarding the depth of the Bafana Bafana technical staff, arguing that the current setup is insufficient for a tournament of the World Cup's magnitude. Have a look at the response by fans as sampled by GOAL.
'Broos is first coach in 24 years to take Bafana Bafana to World Cup! South Africa have no quality it is a miracle that we qualified and now legends have a say; Hugo can do what he wants'
- Backpage
Let Mkhalele be a yes man
It's because of that opinion that politics comes in. Let Mkhalele just be a yes man and stay in his lane - Gregory Williams
- Getty
You want whole of SA in WC?
So you want coach Hugo Broos to take the whole of South Africa to the World Cup? - Ntate Mahlatji
- Backpage
It was a frendly match! Maybe Rayners has his space
It was a friendly match. Coach tested a few players out and gave them a chance to prove themselves. Let's see, maybe guys like Iqraam Rayners can come into the team again. Broos is the first coach I've seen who's not afraid to share his opinions of the players. Others did a lot of sugar coating - Riki Meyer
- Backpage
McCarthy and co. help Broos
SAFA must assemble a technical team, including Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, and Arendse, to join Hugo for this World Cup. In fact, they must start before the upcoming friendlies - Mxolisi Ngongoma
- Backpage
Broos is stubborn
Mlungisi Ngubane is telling the truth about Hugo Broos for being stubborn, and also dictates that Helman Mkhalele will be his suitable successor - Sipho Sfafiri
- Backpage
Mkhalele has no say
Broos will overrule Mkhalele because he is the head coach. The point about coaching staff is a valid one, but let's be clear here on who has more power than others - Sir-Blayi Yanga
- Getty
Broos workes hard, let him choose who he wants
The best part is that coach Hugo Broos worked hard to qualify for the AFCON and World Cup with the technical team he has, using the players of his choice. Now that all the hard work is done, the legends have a say on what must be done. Let Broos select whoever he deems fit to play - Mgcini Pondo Thobi
- GOAL
Qualifying for WC is a miracle
Broos got South Africa to the World Cup. We don't have the quality of players to compete at this stage. It is a miracle that we qualified; he can do whatever he wants because he achieved his goal - Vusi Jiyane
- AFP
Let Broos finish what he started
I do not understand why people have become so impatient with Hugo Broos because his selection has never changed since he started coaching Bafana Bafana. I mean, he is the one who qualified for the World Cup with his criticised selection criteria, why not let him finish what he started? - Zandise Makhuluskobho Nkungu
- AFP
He is the first coach in 24 years to take SA to WC
First coach in the last 24 years to qualify South Africa for a World Cup. I think he knows what he's doing. It's always people who could never do what he did that have the most to say - Benito Koeberg