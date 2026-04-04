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Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Broos is first coach in 24 years to take Bafana Bafana to World Cup! South Africa have no quality it is a miracle that we qualified and now legends have a say; Hugo can do what he wants'

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H. Broos

Football lovers in the country will have a rare opportunity to cheer for their own in the forthcoming global competition to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States. This is the first time in nearly a quarter-century that the National Team qualified for the prestigious tournament. They are in Group A alongside Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.

Recently, Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed serious concerns regarding the depth of the Bafana Bafana technical staff, arguing that the current setup is insufficient for a tournament of the World Cup's magnitude. Have a look at the response by fans as sampled by GOAL.


  • Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Let Mkhalele be a yes man

    It's because of that opinion that politics comes in. Let Mkhalele just be a yes man and stay in his lane -  Gregory Williams 

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  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    You want whole of SA in WC?

    So you want coach Hugo Broos to take the whole of South Africa to the World Cup? -  Ntate Mahlatji 

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    It was a frendly match! Maybe Rayners has his space

    It was a friendly match. Coach tested a few players out and gave them a chance to prove themselves. Let's see, maybe guys like Iqraam Rayners can come into the team again. Broos is the first coach I've seen who's not afraid to share his opinions of the players. Others did a lot of sugar coating -  Riki Meyer

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  • Benni McCarthy, Harambee StarsBackpage

    McCarthy and co. help Broos

    SAFA must assemble a technical team, including Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, and Arendse, to join Hugo for this World Cup. In fact, they must start before the upcoming friendlies -  Mxolisi Ngongoma 

  • Hugo Broos, March 2026Backpage

    Broos is stubborn

    Mlungisi Ngubane is telling the truth about Hugo Broos for being stubborn, and also dictates that Helman Mkhalele will be his suitable successor -  Sipho Sfafiri


  • Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mkhalele has no say

    Broos will overrule Mkhalele because he is the head coach. The point about coaching staff is a valid one, but let's be clear here on who has more power than others -  Sir-Blayi Yanga

  • Mohau Nkota and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty

    Broos workes hard, let him choose who he wants

    The best part is that coach Hugo Broos worked hard to qualify for the AFCON and World Cup with the technical team he has, using the players of his choice. Now that all the hard work is done, the legends have a say on what must be done. Let Broos select whoever he deems fit to play -  Mgcini Pondo Thobi 

  • Bafana Bafana fans, Mbombela StadiumGOAL

    Qualifying for WC is a miracle

    Broos got South Africa to the World Cup. We don't have the quality of players to compete at this stage. It is a miracle that we qualified; he can do whatever he wants because he achieved his goal -  Vusi Jiyane

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    Let Broos finish what he started

    I do not understand why people have become so impatient with Hugo Broos because his selection has never changed since he started coaching Bafana Bafana. I mean, he is the one who qualified for the World Cup with his criticised selection criteria, why not let him finish what he started? -  Zandise Makhuluskobho Nkungu 

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    He is the first coach in 24 years to take SA to WC

    First coach in the last 24 years to qualify South Africa for a World Cup. I think he knows what he's doing. It's always people who could never do what he did that have the most to say -  Benito Koeberg 