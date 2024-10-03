Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau GFXBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Broos hints he might drop Mokoena & Mudau if Mamelodi Sundowns situation worsens - 'That is Mngqithi's decision'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs CongoCongoMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueT. MokoenaK. Mudau

The duo has struggled for game time at Masandawana and might soon be replaced in the national team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mokoena and Mudau have struggled for game time at Downs
  • They have, however, made Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
  • Broos warns about future engagement
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below