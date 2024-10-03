Broos hints he might drop Mokoena & Mudau if Mamelodi Sundowns situation worsens - 'That is Mngqithi's decision'

BackpagepixSeth WillisBroos hints he might drop Mokoena & Mudau if Mamelodi Sundowns situation worsens - 'That is Mngqithi's decision'Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs CongoCongoMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueT. MokoenaK. MudauThe duo has struggled for game time at Masandawana and might soon be replaced in the national team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokoena and Mudau have struggled for game time at DownsThey have, however, made Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiersBroos warns about future engagementFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below