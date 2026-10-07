These days the winner finds out only on the day of the ceremony, and Ferré sees both sides to the change: "It is a good idea because it guarantees excitement and suspense. At the same time, it is not very practical for the clubs and players, although it enhances the magic of the Ballon d'Or."
With just a few weeks left before the winner is revealed in London, where the ceremony takes place on 26 October, Ferré turned to the current race: "I think Kylian Mbappé delivered a better campaign than Lamine Yamal, but the Ballon d'Or is not requested, it is earned."
He continued: "These things have no influence. The jury members are independent and experienced, and frankly, I do not think Mbappé's campaign was very effective."
There was a sting in the tail, too. "He is a wonderful player, but I would not vote for him. He was among the few nominees who did not win any title. It seems strange to me that the best player in the world should not have won anything this season. Football is still a sport with a collective character."