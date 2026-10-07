Asked to name the two most memorable calls he made to the winners, Ferret did not hesitate: Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

He said: "As soon as the votes were counted, I called Luka Modric, but he did not answer. A few minutes later, he called me back and I told him. He was silent at first, then he started to cry. He said it was unbelievable, and he later admitted that he was so overwhelmed that he could not speak."

Benzema was a different story. "With Karim Benzema, I was surprised by how cold he was during the call. A few days later, he apologised and explained to me what had happened: 'I wanted to scream, but I was surrounded by my team-mates and I knew I had to keep it secret.'"