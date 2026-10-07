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Ahmad Salah
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Bribery attempt and pressure from Perez? Former France Football director: it is strange that Mbappe was nominated for the Ballon d'Or!

Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
Spain
France

Ferré recalls memories of selecting the winners

Pascal Ferré, the former director of France Football magazine and the man chiefly responsible for presenting the Ballon d'Or award between 1996 and 2023, has lifted the lid on the prize handed annually to the world's best player. He spoke to Spanish newspaper "Marca" after the release of his book "The Hidden Face of the Ballon d'Or".

His verdict was damning. "The Ballon d'Or is a rumour factory and there are a lot of lies," Ferré said.



  • Will Perez impose his plans?

    Ferré then addressed the perennial rumours of pressure from Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to see the Merengue stars crowned. His response, as reported by the Portuguese newspaper Record: "Pérez loves (this award), but he has never sent me any message or hinted at anything indirectly."

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  • Attempted bribery!

    He continued: "But on the other hand, it happened with the agent of one of the players." Ferret said of that incident: "His client had been nominated for the award, and he explained his merits to me before asking me whether he could promote his nomination before the jury. Of course, I said no."

    Then came the twist. "I got up from the table to answer a phone call, and when I returned, there was an envelope on the table. I picked it up and then left it at the reception desk. I don't know what was inside it. I have met this agent since then and he has never mentioned the matter," he said, keeping the agent's identity to himself.

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  • Modric's tears and Benzema's composure: unforgettable calls

    Asked to name the two most memorable calls he made to the winners, Ferret did not hesitate: Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

    He said: "As soon as the votes were counted, I called Luka Modric, but he did not answer. A few minutes later, he called me back and I told him. He was silent at first, then he started to cry. He said it was unbelievable, and he later admitted that he was so overwhelmed that he could not speak."

    Benzema was a different story. "With Karim Benzema, I was surprised by how cold he was during the call. A few days later, he apologised and explained to me what had happened: 'I wanted to scream, but I was surrounded by my team-mates and I knew I had to keep it secret.'"

    Read also: Video: Foul language and insults: The president of the Argentine federation falls victim to Messi's farewell

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  • The magic of change: Mbappé against Yamal

    These days the winner finds out only on the day of the ceremony, and Ferré sees both sides to the change: "It is a good idea because it guarantees excitement and suspense. At the same time, it is not very practical for the clubs and players, although it enhances the magic of the Ballon d'Or."

    With just a few weeks left before the winner is revealed in London, where the ceremony takes place on 26 October, Ferré turned to the current race: "I think Kylian Mbappé delivered a better campaign than Lamine Yamal, but the Ballon d'Or is not requested, it is earned."

    He continued: "These things have no influence. The jury members are independent and experienced, and frankly, I do not think Mbappé's campaign was very effective."

    There was a sting in the tail, too. "He is a wonderful player, but I would not vote for him. He was among the few nominees who did not win any title. It seems strange to me that the best player in the world should not have won anything this season. Football is still a sport with a collective character."

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