'Brian Onyango should join Kaizer Chiefs but Mokwena must go for Sirino to play! Zwane will retire as Orlando Pirates player' - Fans

Fans have their say on the future of some Masandawana players who have not been given enough playing time at the club recently.

With the transfer window set to open in the next couple of weeks, Premier Soccer League champions will have big calls to make regarding the future of some players.

Themba Zwane, Rushine de Reuck, Rivaldo Coetzee, Reyaad Pieterse, Brian Mandela, Ntando Nkosi, Denis Onyango, Sammy Seabi, Abubeker Nasir and Gaston Sirino are some of the players who Rhulani Mokwena will be thinking hard on what role they will have at the club next season.

GOAL readers have made interesting suggestions regarding the future of the aforementioned players.

Some believe a few players from the list can still make an impact for either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, while others have very different opinions...