Bafana Bafana find themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of Group A with just one point after two matches.

A defeat to Mexico and a draw against Czechia have left the national team needing maximum points in their final group game to stand any chance of advancing to the round-of-32.

While losing a player of Teboho Mokoena's calibre is a blow, Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi believes it could actually force a beneficial tactical change.

Mokoena, the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman who converted the crucial penalty against Czechia, picked up his second yellow card of the tournament on Thursday.

While his absence leaves a void in the engine room, Baloyi argues that the suspension might break the 'ultra-defensive' mold that has seen South Africa struggle for goals and creativity throughout their opening fixtures in the global showpiece.







