Brian Baloyi sees silver lining in Teboho Mokoena' suspension for Bafana Bafana's do-or-die South Korea clash: 'It's a blessing in disguise'
- Getty Images Sport
A tactical shift for the must-win finale
Bafana Bafana find themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of Group A with just one point after two matches.
A defeat to Mexico and a draw against Czechia have left the national team needing maximum points in their final group game to stand any chance of advancing to the round-of-32.
While losing a player of Teboho Mokoena's calibre is a blow, Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi believes it could actually force a beneficial tactical change.
Mokoena, the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman who converted the crucial penalty against Czechia, picked up his second yellow card of the tournament on Thursday.
While his absence leaves a void in the engine room, Baloyi argues that the suspension might break the 'ultra-defensive' mold that has seen South Africa struggle for goals and creativity throughout their opening fixtures in the global showpiece.
- Getty Images Sport
Baloyi backs squad depth to step up
The former Bafana goalkeeper is confident that the technical team has enough quality in reserve to handle the pressure.
He points to the likes of Jayden Adams and Thalente Mbatha as players capable of filling the gap, though he admits that the leadership provided by the Sundowns star will be missed during the ninety minutes against the Taeguk Warriors.
“Tebza [Mokoena] is an integral part of this team. On and off the field, he is a very big part of this puzzle. We’re going to miss him, but I do believe that in Jayden Adams and Mbatha we have good enough talent to be able to sustain the pressure from South Korea,” Baloyi told FARPost.
The focus now shifts to how Broos will structure his midfield without his most trusted lieutenant.
- Getty Images Sport
Criticism of the ultra-defensive setup
The core of Baloyi's argument lies in the tactical balance of the side, which he feels has been too cautious since the tournament began.
By being forced to replace Mokoena, Broos may finally be pushed to introduce a more creative element into the starting XI, moving away from a system that relies on three naturally defensive-minded central players.
“I think the suspension is a blessing in disguise as well because most of us are still crying about why we play with three central midfielders that are ultra-defensive," Baloyi explained.
"As much as we know that Tebza and Adams do go forward, but naturally, they are ultra-defensive midfielders.
"So maybe it’s a blessing in disguise for us going into the last game; the coach could be able to play with more attacking players, and that’s what we need against Korea.”
- Getty Images Sport
The mathematics of Group A survival
With Mexico already through to the next round with six points, the fight for the second spot is wide open.
South Korea currently sits in second place with three points, meaning a win for Bafana would see them leapfrog their Asian opponents.
However, with Czechia also sitting on one point, the final day promises to be a nerve-wracking affair for South African supporters across the globe.
The stakes could not be higher for the 1996 African champions, who have never progressed beyond the group stages of a World Cup.
If Broos heeds the advice of legends like Baloyi and loosens the tactical shackles, South Africa might just find the attacking spark required to make history.
Mokoena will be eligible to return for the knockout rounds, but his teammates must first do the job without him to ensure his tournament isn't over.