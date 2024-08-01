Nasreddine Nabi, Prince Dube, Stephane Aziz Ki, Gaston Sirino and Tumisang OrebonyeGOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Break the bank Kaizer Chiefs and buy Prince Dube, Stephane Aziz Ki and Tumisang Orebonye ASAP!

The Glamour Boys are in dire need of top-notch attackers and a few names have been linked to the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

So far, Amakhosi have unveiled goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and defenders Rushwin Dortley and Bongani Sam.

While bolstering the defence is a step in the right direction, a glaring void remains in their attack. This was starkly highlighted by their recent 4-0 defeat in the inaugural Toyota Cup against Tanzania’s Young Africans, showing they need attackers who can make a difference and strikers who can get goals on the scoreboard.

GOAL takes a look at the key players Chiefs have been linked to and need to buy now to make a splash in the new season.

