Break the bank Kaizer Chiefs and buy Prince Dube, Stephane Aziz Ki and Tumisang Orebonye ASAP!

So far, Amakhosi have unveiled goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and defenders Rushwin Dortley and Bongani Sam.
While bolstering the defence is a step in the right direction, a glaring void remains in their attack. This was starkly highlighted by their recent 4-0 defeat in the inaugural Toyota Cup against Tanzania’s Young Africans, showing they need attackers who can make a difference and strikers who can get goals on the scoreboard.
GOAL takes a look at the key players Chiefs have been linked to and need to buy now to make a splash in the new season.
