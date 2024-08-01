Break the bank Kaizer Chiefs and buy Prince Dube, Stephane Aziz Ki and Tumisang Orebonye ASAP!

The Glamour Boys are in dire need of top-notch attackers and a few names have been linked to the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

So far, Amakhosi have unveiled goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and defenders Rushwin Dortley and Bongani Sam.

While bolstering the defence is a step in the right direction, a glaring void remains in their attack. This was starkly highlighted by their recent 4-0 defeat in the inaugural Toyota Cup against Tanzania’s Young Africans, showing they need attackers who can make a difference and strikers who can get goals on the scoreboard.

GOAL takes a look at the key players Chiefs have been linked to and need to buy now to make a splash in the new season.

