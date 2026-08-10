Bradley Grobler urged to chase PSL all-time goalscoring record at Stellenbosch - 'If you succeed, you're going to retire on a high note'
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A legendary milestone within reach
Bradley Grobler has officially committed to one final season in the Premier Soccer League after signing a one-year deal with Stellenbosch.
The veteran striker had been widely expected to hang up his boots, but the prospect of becoming the league’s all-time leading goalscorer proved too tempting to turn down.
Now, with one final campaign ahead of him, Grobler has the opportunity to chase a piece of PSL history, and his father, Les Grobler, believes Stellies provides the perfect environment for that pursuit.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the elder Grobler expressed his excitement over the move while highlighting the significance of the records his son could still break.
'A good move for Brad'
"Well, I think it's a good move for Brad," stated Grobler senior.
"Because Gavin [Hunt] knows and trusts him to do the job. Brad obviously knows Gavin very well.
"I also think because of Brad’s age and the injuries, Gavin will manage him a lot better than other clubs."
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The battle against retirement and injury
The journey to this point has not been easy for the former SuperSport United star, who has battled significant injury setbacks in recent seasons.
These physical tolls led Grobler to seriously consider walking away from the game last year. However, family encouragement played a pivotal role in his decision to lace up his boots for one more campaign.
"You know, the injury really set in his mindset last year and he was toying with the idea of retiring," Les explained.
"But we spoke to him, and I said to him, look, it's not far for you to go to get that milestone. And you're not going to have it again. You know, you can't give it a year break and then come back because then it's going to be over and done.
"So I said to him, at least give it a try. If you succeed, you're going to retire on a high note. If you don't succeed, well, then you don't succeed."
The pantheon of PSL greats
As the new chapter begins, all eyes will be on the scoring charts to see how quickly Grobler can climb.
He currently finds himself in elite company, rubbing shoulders with the finest names to ever grace the league.
While Stellenbosch will be looking to compete for silverware, the individual narrative surrounding their new number nine will be a constant talking point.
Grobler can stay fit and hunt down the six goals needed to equal Peter Shalulile and a seventh to break the record.
"I mean, it's life, and it's part of the game, and it's what happens. But, you know, it's a milestone that is not going to be easily beaten. So I'm glad he's made that decision to go to Stellies," he concluded.
"Because I think he'll get every opportunity there at least. Gavin knows what Brad can do. And, you know, it's a good scenario for both parties."
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