Bradley Grobler urged to chase PSL all-time goalscoring record at Stellenbosch - 'If you succeed, you're going to retire on a high note'

Bradley Grobler has officially committed to one final season in the Premier Soccer League after signing a one-year deal with Stellenbosch.

The veteran striker had been widely expected to hang up his boots, but the prospect of becoming the league’s all-time leading goalscorer proved too tempting to turn down.

Now, with one final campaign ahead of him, Grobler has the opportunity to chase a piece of PSL history, and his father, Les Grobler, believes Stellies provides the perfect environment for that pursuit.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the elder Grobler expressed his excitement over the move while highlighting the significance of the records his son could still break.



