Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley and other signings - Are Kaizer Chiefs’ new arrivals worth the millions?

The Glamour Boys haven't hesitated to spend big during this transfer window, making several key signings to strengthen their squad.

It's been ages since Chiefs made such a bold statement in the transfer market, finally putting their money where their mouths are to reverse their fortunes.

After nine long years without a trophy, management deserves credit for not just bringing in new talent, but also bolstering the technical team.

With an estimated R25 million spent so far, GOAL dives into their signings, their price tags and whether these investments are worth the big bucks.

