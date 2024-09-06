Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari & Bongani Sam of Kaizer Chiefs GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley and other signings - Are Kaizer Chiefs’ new arrivals worth the millions?

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESN. NabiB. SamB. CrossInacio MiguelR. DortleyMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo Gallants

The Glamour Boys haven't hesitated to spend big during this transfer window, making several key signings to strengthen their squad.

It's been ages since Chiefs made such a bold statement in the transfer market, finally putting their money where their mouths are to reverse their fortunes. 

After nine long years without a trophy, management deserves credit for not just bringing in new talent, but also bolstering the technical team. 

With an estimated R25 million spent so far, GOAL dives into their signings, their price tags and whether these investments are worth the big bucks.

Click here to get the latest news via our WhatsApp channel!

Article continues below