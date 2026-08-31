The 23-year-old, who will wear the No.29 shirt for the Reds, expressed his delight at joining the Premier League giants after months of speculation. Speaking to the club's official website, Barcola said: "It's a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I'm very happy. It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things."

He added: "I was with my family, quietly, waiting for it to happen. When I saw the news, I was very happy and surrounded by people I love the most. We celebrated well and all we hope now is to be able to enjoy it together here."

The winger also recalled his previous experiences playing at Anfield as an opponent, which played a major role in his decision to move to the Premier League. Barcola added: "I had the chance to play twice in this stadium and I saw the atmosphere and how the fans were behind the Liverpool players. When I knew about Liverpool's interest in me, I didn't ask questions and I knew it was a very big club for me." The official Liverpool account celebrated the news by simply stating, "Bradley Barcola is a Red. Allez Les Rouges."