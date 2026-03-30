Bosnia v Italy: manager Barbarez says, "If we score first, we'll park the bus in front of our goal"

Sergej Barbarez is ready for the clash with Italy. The Bosnia and Herzegovina manager said at a press conference on the eve of the play-off final for the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers: "This is a very important match for Italy, but also for us. In fact, from our country’s perspective, it is even more important."





“My players are all in good shape; the only one feeling under the weather is me, as I lost my voice in Wales. Last Thursday’s match, which went to penalties, was a tough one, but we’re happy and we’ve had time to recover. It’s vital for our team to run; we hope to be able to hold out until the end.”



