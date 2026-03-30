Bosnia, Dzeko: "Dimarco wrote to me saying he didn't mean to offend anyone, but something's not right if Italy is afraid of Wales"

"I know Italy well, having played for Roma, Inter and Fiorentina. Did the Azzurri celebrate our penalty shoot-out victory in the semi-final? We all saw what happened; thank goodness the focus has shifted elsewhere. Everyone has their own preferences; that’s normal. I can’t celebrate, because I would have preferred to avoid Italy in the final. Then you have to be careful and smart, especially nowadays with social media, where everything gets blown out of proportion.”





"I don’t know why Italy preferred not to play in Wales; we went there without fear and won. Italy are an incredible national team, having won four World Cups. If they’re afraid to play in Wales, something isn’t right. After failing to qualify for the last two World Cups, they’re now playing for a lot. Dimarco wrote to me saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone; I replied that there’s no problem as far as I’m concerned."







