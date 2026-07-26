Asked by Sky Deutschland about the equally persistent rumours surrounding Cologne striker Said El Mala, Ole Book gave this response on Borussia Dortmund's transfer plans: "In principle, I think everyone knows that we do not comment on players who are not Borussia Dortmund players. I am pleased that the club are proving to be so tight-lipped, so that nothing else leaks out, because the amount of false information in recent days has been truly remarkable." He then went into specifics on the next targets: "We would already have liked to sign an attacking player, but in the end you also have to take into account the laws of the market and keep up with the times. Timing is absolutely crucial. We know what we want for two attacking positions".