Borussia Dortmund teenage star Konstantinos Karetsas hospitalised after collapsing on Champions League debut in worrying scenes

The footballing world was left in a state of shock on Tuesday night as Dortmund's rising star Karetsas was rushed to the hospital following a collapse during his Champions League debut against Villarreal.

In a move that sparked instant concern among players and fans alike, the 18-year-old midfielder played a routine pass to a teammate before visibly struggling and signalling his distress to the match official. He subsequently sat down on the grass as the gravity of the situation became apparent.



