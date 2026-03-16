BordoCam highlights from Inter v Atalanta and Krstovic’s goal; Chivu: “It’s a clear foul.” Manganiello: “Dumfries slipped.”

And now we come to DAZN’s preview of the next episode of BordoCam.

Davide Bernardi’s analysis begins with Dumfries who, after taking on Sulemana, takes a step onto the ground, with the Atalanta winger touching his foot. Inter coach Cristian Chivu immediately goes to the fourth official to say, “It’s a foul, it’s a foul, it’s a foul.”

Ederson, however, Atalanta’s midfielder, claims that Dumfries “slipped”, and Manganiello says the same thing when addressing Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is incredulous and says, “What slipping?”

Subsequently, Palladino tries to explain himself to Chivu: “In my opinion, he used his hand, but he threw himself to the ground.”

The focus then shifts to the Nerazzurri manager’s sending-off. Dumfries walks towards the bench, points to his boot, whilst Chivu looks at the tip of the Dutchman’s boot and shows it to the fourth official.

He does it again, then points to the push and is booked by Manganiello for being outside the technical area. The referee reiterates: “If he steps out of the technical area again, I’ll send him off. Watch out, I’ll send him off.” Dumfries protests, then the goal is allowed and the Dutch winger wonders how that’s possible. Chivu enters the pitch after the goal is allowed and receives a red card. As he leaves the pitch, he simply says: “It’s a foul all the time,” without insulting Manganiello.

Finally, before kick-off, Frattesi is heard saying to Dumfries: "Come on, let’s go and score another one."