Boost for Zimbabwe? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat tipped to return to international football ahead of Cosafa Cup and World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana
Khama Billiat has been in top form for Yadah in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and is poised for a swift return to the national team.
- Billiat on form for Yadah
- He has scored five goals in eight league matches
- The player set for national team return