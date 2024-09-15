Bongokuhle Hlongwane sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after reaching double figures in MLS

Getty Michael MadyiraBongokuhle Hlongwane sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after reaching double figures in MLSSouth AfricaB. HlongwaneSt. Louis City vs Minnesota UnitedSt. Louis CityMinnesota UnitedMajor League SoccerH. BroosPremier Soccer LeagueThe former Maritzburg United star was on the scoresheet as he enhances his chances of returning to the national team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHlongwane scored against St LouisHe grabbed the opening goal in the 3-1 winHe has now reached double figuresCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below