Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Minnesota UnitedGetty
Michael Madyira

Bongokuhle Hlongwane sends message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after reaching double figures in MLS

South AfricaB. HlongwaneSt. Louis City vs Minnesota UnitedSt. Louis CityMinnesota UnitedMajor League SoccerH. BroosPremier Soccer League

The former Maritzburg United star was on the scoresheet as he enhances his chances of returning to the national team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hlongwane scored against St Louis
  • He grabbed the opening goal in the 3-1 win
  • He has now reached double figures

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below