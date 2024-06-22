'Bongani Zungu rejected Kaizer Chiefs - We don't need him now, even though, we can pay the former Mamelodi Sundowns player! He can join Orlando Pirates' - Fans

Downs legend believes teams like Amakhosi and Bucs can not afford Zungu. Fans have now expressed their views on the free-agent.

Bongani Zungu shockingly announced his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns and that sparked speculation about where his next destination could be.

Former Masandawana star Sello Mahlangu has since advised the 31-year-old midfielder to return to Europe if he is looking for money.

Mahlangu does not believe that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates can afford the erstwhile Glasgow Rangers midfielder compared to Sundowns.

Following Mahlangu's remarks, GOAL brings you some mixed reactions from fans.