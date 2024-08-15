Bongani Zungu, Khanyisa Mayo, Elias Mokwana & more PSL stars who Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign ahead of the 2024/25 PSL season

GOAL takes a closer look at the PSL transfer misses that Kaizer Chiefs have suffered so far after big name players have chose different teams.

You snooze you lose. Those are the words ringing around Chiefs' Naturena village as they have lost a number of transfer targets in the current window period.

Chiefs are undergoing a rebuilding phase, but the unfortunate part is that being the PSL giant that they are, head coach Nasreddine Nabi does not have much time on his hands. Chiefs fans are not famous for being the most patient bunch of supporters, so, in essence, they expect Nabi and his expansive technical team to hit the ground running.

Amakhosi have made some signings in the transfer window, bringing in players like Gaston Sirino and Bongani Sam. However, you get the sense that Chiefs have been missing out on the big and quality players.

Veteran midfielder Bongani Zungu is available after his unexpected departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. But it turns out that the player is now heavily linked with Wydad Casablanca, as Rhulani Mokwena has opened up about his admiration and interest in the former national team star.

Just how many more players are going to be snatched right under Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr's nose? GOAL takes a look at some of the top players Amakhosi failed to snap up.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!