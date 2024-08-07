Bongani Zungu, Kermit Erasmus, Asenele Velebayi and the transfer targets that will turn Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs into PSL title contenders

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi needs to bolster his squad with high-profile players if he is to launch a PSL title challenge.

If you go around and ask many people in the South African football fraternity, you are likely to hear the sentiment that a strong Kaizer Chiefs makes for a healthy PSL.

Well, Chiefs have been a shadow of themselves for about a decade, and now as the club is in a critical rebuilding phase - head coach Nasreddine Nabi has all his work cut out for him. The mandate is simple - rebuild Amakhosi and return the club to its glory days.

Nabi will need to make some additions to his squad if he wants to speed up the process and potentially turn Chiefs into PSL title contenders as counterparts Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominating the league. Here, GOAL zooms into the players who might add value to Nabi's desperate side.

