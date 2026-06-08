Bongani Khumalo shares candid World Cup advice with Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi: 'That can either make or break you'

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is currently living the dream. After swapping Orlando Pirates for MLS outfit Chicago Fire just six months ago, the young centre-back has taken North American soccer by storm.

His performances have been so dominant that he recently earned a spot in the MLS All-Star Team alongside legendary eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

However, with great talent comes giant expectations, especially as Bafana Bafana prepare to step onto the hallowed turf of the Estadio Azteca.

Bongani Khumalo, who was a cornerstone of the South African defence during the 2010 World Cup at just 23, believes the mental side of the game will be Mbokazi's biggest challenge when the tournament kicks off this Thursday.