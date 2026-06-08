Bongani Khumalo shares candid World Cup advice with Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi: 'That can either make or break you'
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A meteoric rise to the global stage
Mbekezeli Mbokazi is currently living the dream. After swapping Orlando Pirates for MLS outfit Chicago Fire just six months ago, the young centre-back has taken North American soccer by storm.
His performances have been so dominant that he recently earned a spot in the MLS All-Star Team alongside legendary eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.
However, with great talent comes giant expectations, especially as Bafana Bafana prepare to step onto the hallowed turf of the Estadio Azteca.
Bongani Khumalo, who was a cornerstone of the South African defence during the 2010 World Cup at just 23, believes the mental side of the game will be Mbokazi's biggest challenge when the tournament kicks off this Thursday.
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Staying grounded amidst the hype
Khumalo has urged the youngster to block out the external pressure that comes with being South Africa's next big thing.
Speaking on the threshold of the tournament, the former Tottenham Hotspur man admitted to feeling a mix of excitement and anxiety for the fledgling star.
"As a fan, I'm nervous for him. As a former pro, I would say, stay away from the noise," Khumalo said as quoted on SABC Sport.
"I think the World Cup is such a stage where things can either go really right for you or really wrong because of the expectations and the eyes," warned Khumalo.
"For a young footballer that can either make or break you, and I'd like to believe – I don't know him personally, with what he's achieved so far, there's a certain character that he has, and one thing about football is that it will test that character, 100 percent."
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The character test for a new leader
Khumalo remains confident that Mbokazi possesses the internal fortitude to handle the rigours of international football, despite the intense scrutiny of a World Cup.
The legendary defender believes the Chicago Fire man has the potential to lead the national team for years to come if he manages his breakthrough correctly.
"Whether it's this tournament or whatever tournament in the future, that will happen, and I would like to believe that he has the personality and character to drag himself out of any situation as a leader and figure it out," Khumalo noted.
"So, therefore, going back to being a fan, I'm saying that eases the nerves, but it's important – regardless of what happens."
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Shielding the next generation from 'nasty' pressure
While the country is buzzing with World Cup fever, Khumalo has called for the public to show patience with Hugo Broos' young squad.
He cautioned that the passionate nature of South African fans can sometimes become a double-edged sword if results do not go as planned on the pitch.
"I think it's fantastic when we're celebrated, but there is another side to football that can be quite nasty – we have fans who expect a lot, who put their emotions on the line, and that can come with some fire if things don't go well," he added.
"So, it's important to have an understanding of the fact that these are young professionals who still have a long way to go in their careers.
"This is a beautiful stage, and they've done well to make a name for themselves and put themselves here, but they need to understand that there's a bigger, much longer picture if you look at this current generation."