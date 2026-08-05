The deal received extensive coverage across Turkish newspapers and television channels, which tracked its developments moment by moment. The newspaper Habertürk branded Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor "the bombshell of the year", a nod to the scale of the shock and its expected impact on the balance of power in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Habertürk ran the club's official announcement that talks had opened with the captain of the Egypt national team. Its coverage then followed the details of his arrival in Turkey, his medical examinations and the signing of the contracts.

Reports also highlighted how the deal pushed up the club's shares on the stock exchange, shining a fresh light on Trabzonspor's ambitions to compete for domestic and continental titles.