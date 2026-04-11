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Patrick Maswanganyi, Sihle Nduli and Thalente Mbatha of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Blow for Orlando Pirates as Abdeslam Ouaddou confirms key midfielder is out for the rest of the season

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
A. Ouaddou
S. Nduli
T. Xoki
P. Maswanganyi
T. Mbatha
M. Makhaula

The midfield star played crucial roles as Bucs went on to defend the MTN8 and later win the Carling Knockout. Before the injury, he was a trusted starter, and his game improved incredibly under the current coach. But he is now set to sit out the remaining part of the season as the Sea Robbers chase the PSL title.

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Blow for Pirates

    Orlando Pirates have been forced to work through some games without a number of their injured stars.

    Sihle Nduli has been unavailable for the Soweto giants because of an injury he suffered in the first round of the season. The midfielder became a regular starter for Bucs in his first season after signing for them from Stellenbosch FC.

    The former TS Galaxy defensive midfielder has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Sea Robbers.

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Nduli not returning

    However, the midfielder will not be available for Ouaddou for the remainder of the season, as he is still nursing a long-term injury he suffered in November 2025.

    “Sihle Nduli is coming back step by step; he’s in rehabilitation. We can see that he’s starting step by step to jog. So it’s good news for us to see him on the pitch at least, because we saw him most of the time in the treatment room," Ouaddou revealed as per FARPost.

    “But now, we’re starting to see him on the pitch, which is good news. I don’t think he will come back before the end of the season because this injury needs good rehabilitation."

  • Tapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates, May 2025Backpage

    Pirates suffer injury setbacks

    Tapelo Xoki is another star that the Sea Robbers have had to proceed with the campaign without.

    In the absence of Nduli at the centre of the midfield, Ouaddou has relied on Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, and Masindi Nemtajela. 

    At the heart of defence, Lebone Seema, Nkoninathi Sibisi, and Thabiso Sesane have covered up with Xoki not being available.

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  • Lebone Seema, Orlando Pirates, Lundi Mahala, Richards Bay, April 2026Backpage

    Pirates hopeful despite PSL title setback

    With Nduli confirmed out for the remainder of the season, Pirates must chase the PSL title without the dependable central midfielder.

    The Sea Robbers must recover from the recent setback where they dropped points against Richards Bay on Friday.