Blow for Orlando Pirates as Abdeslam Ouaddou confirms key midfielder is out for the rest of the season
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Blow for Pirates
Orlando Pirates have been forced to work through some games without a number of their injured stars.
Sihle Nduli has been unavailable for the Soweto giants because of an injury he suffered in the first round of the season. The midfielder became a regular starter for Bucs in his first season after signing for them from Stellenbosch FC.
The former TS Galaxy defensive midfielder has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Sea Robbers.
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Nduli not returning
However, the midfielder will not be available for Ouaddou for the remainder of the season, as he is still nursing a long-term injury he suffered in November 2025.
“Sihle Nduli is coming back step by step; he’s in rehabilitation. We can see that he’s starting step by step to jog. So it’s good news for us to see him on the pitch at least, because we saw him most of the time in the treatment room," Ouaddou revealed as per FARPost.
“But now, we’re starting to see him on the pitch, which is good news. I don’t think he will come back before the end of the season because this injury needs good rehabilitation."
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Pirates suffer injury setbacks
Tapelo Xoki is another star that the Sea Robbers have had to proceed with the campaign without.
In the absence of Nduli at the centre of the midfield, Ouaddou has relied on Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, and Masindi Nemtajela.
At the heart of defence, Lebone Seema, Nkoninathi Sibisi, and Thabiso Sesane have covered up with Xoki not being available.
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Pirates hopeful despite PSL title setback
With Nduli confirmed out for the remainder of the season, Pirates must chase the PSL title without the dependable central midfielder.
The Sea Robbers must recover from the recent setback where they dropped points against Richards Bay on Friday.