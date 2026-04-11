Blow for Orlando Pirates as Abdeslam Ouaddou confirms key midfielder is out for the rest of the season

Orlando Pirates have been forced to work through some games without a number of their injured stars.

Sihle Nduli has been unavailable for the Soweto giants because of an injury he suffered in the first round of the season. The midfielder became a regular starter for Bucs in his first season after signing for them from Stellenbosch FC.

The former TS Galaxy defensive midfielder has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Sea Robbers.