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Blow for Danny Jordaan as Masters and Legends back Sandile Zungu for SAFA president - 'Our football will grow from strength to strength'
- AmaZulu
Legends unite behind Zungu
Sandile Zungu’s campaign to be elected president of the South African Football Association has received a boost from the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA).
This endorsement comes as a significant hurdle for current president Danny Jordaan, as the Safa associate represents the collective voice of the masters, legends, and veterans who have driven the development and success of local football over many decades.
Members from various structures in Soweto, as well as representatives from Sedibeng, North West, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, have all formally endorsed Zungu’s bid for leadership at a media briefing held at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Diepkloof, Soweto.
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The Motsepe comparison
During the briefing, Samfla president Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe was explicit about why the veterans believe Zungu is the right man for the job, drawing parallels to the current CAF president.
“We have endorsed Sandile Zungu to be Safa president," he stated.
Mathathe further elaborated on the credentials that make Zungu a standout candidate in their eyes.
“We view Sandile as being in the same class as Patrice Motsepe, who took over Mamelodi Sundowns and turned it into a well-oiled machine.
"Sandile is a very successful businessman, like Motsepe, and he also owns a football club, AmaZulu.
"We believe that with Sandile [Zungu] as Safa president, our football will grow from strength to strength,” Mathathe stated.
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Accountability and recognition
The endorsement was supported by several iconic figures in South African football history, including former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Patson “Sparks” Banda and midfield engine Jan “Malombo” Lechaba.
The legends are calling for a fundamental shift in how the association is managed and how former players are treated. Banda was vocal about the need for transparency.
”Zungu will put Safa where it needs to be ...SAFA needs people who will be accountable," he stated.
Lechaba, who represented both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his storied career, highlighted the neglect felt by those who paved the way for the current generation.
“SA is the only country where legends are not recognised ... [but] our lives as football legends will change for the better with Zungu as Safa president.
"Legends will be involved in every way possible for the betterment of football in our country," he concluded.
A turning point
The masters and legends association is viewing the upcoming elections as a critical crossroads for the sport in the country.
They are calling for a structural overhaul that ensures those who have served the game are not forgotten once their playing days are over.
Mathathe added: “The upcoming Safa elective congress must be a turning point."
"We are calling for absolute unity of all former professional football players to demand a seat at the decision-making table.
"The next leadership of Safa must formalise a structural framework that protects the welfare, health care, and economic future of the legends who gave everything to this country," he said.
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