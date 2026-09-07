Blow for Danny Jordaan as Masters and Legends back Sandile Zungu for SAFA president - 'Our football will grow from strength to strength'

Sandile Zungu’s campaign to be elected president of the South African Football Association has received a boost from the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA).

This endorsement comes as a significant hurdle for current president Danny Jordaan, as the Safa associate represents the collective voice of the masters, legends, and veterans who have driven the development and success of local football over many decades.

Members from various structures in Soweto, as well as representatives from Sedibeng, North West, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, have all formally endorsed Zungu’s bid for leadership at a media briefing held at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Diepkloof, Soweto.



