Al-Hilal are not simply entering the transfer market. They appear to reopen it every time everyone assumes the curtain has fallen. Big names arrive, others leave, contracts worth enormous sums get signed, and then settlements and loans drag the picture back to square one, in one of the most controversial squad rebuilds Saudi football has seen in recent times.

Since last January, the movements of "the Boss" have become a constant talking point among fans and media, not only for the value of the deals but for the speed at which the shape of the team keeps changing.

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The club signed stars, let some of them go, then went back and signed new names in almost the same positions. It is as if Al-Hilal never give themselves long enough to test one project before moving on to the next.

What strikes you even more is the growing chorus demanding that Financial Fair Play rules be applied to Al-Hilal as the scale of their spending has ballooned. The club wields a purchasing power that many of their rivals simply cannot match.

Set the regulatory row aside, though, and a more awkward sporting question remains. If all this money is being spent, why has it not yet turned into complete dominance over the league and Asia?