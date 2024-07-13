Biggest challenge since Orlando Pirates! Rhulani Mokwena tasked with reawakening sleeping giant Wydad Casablanca

The 37-year-old made headlines when he was officially announced as head coach on Thursday, July 11th, creating a buzz across the media.

Mokwena didn’t stay jobless for long after his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. Just a week after the Brazilians announced they had parted ways with him, he was snapped up in Morocco.

At Sundowns, Mokwena was part of a well-oiled machine, guiding the team to the inaugural African Football League crown and the Premier Soccer League title in the 2023-24 season.

On the flip side, Wydad finished last season without any silverware, and they face a tough challenge ahead. Mokwena will miss out on Champions League football, as the club finished a disappointing sixth in the league standings.

Since January 2020, Wydad has appointed and sacked 13 head coaches, winning only three major titles - Botola Pro (2021 and 2022) and the Champions League (2023). This highlights the turbulent and unlucky journey the Moroccan giants have endured.

It's arguably Mokwena's biggest challenge in his coaching career since his days with Orlando Pirates where he had an unsuccessful stint as interim coach.

GOAL takes a look at what the young tactician needs to focus on to bring Wydad back to the pinnacle of African football.