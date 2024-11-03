Siyabulela Shai, Marumo GalantsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns winger's goal shatters Stellenbosch FC’s title defence as Marumo Gallants book Carling Knockout semi-final final

Knockout CupMarumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FCPremier Soccer LeagueMarumo GallantsStellenbosch FCSuperSport United vs Marumo GallantsSuperSport UnitedStellenbosch FC vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyW. ArubiS. Barker

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa exacted sweet revenge on Stellies as Siyabulela Shai's goal propeled the team to the last four.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gallants’ early goal unsettles Stellenbosch defense
  • Dhludhlu and Shai relentlessly press Stellenbosch
  • Barker’s tactics falter without Adams’ creativit
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below