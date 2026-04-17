Big claim made after Bafana Bafana forward Khanyisa Mayo struck for Kaizer Chiefs in win over Magesi: 'He was struggling, but hopefully...'
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Mayo's stats
Since joining Kaizer Chiefs on loan from Algerian top-tier outfit CR Belouizdad, Khanyisa Mayo has been limited to just 14 appearances across all competitions.
Nine of them have been in the Premier Soccer League where he has scored two goals; the second one coming on Wednesday in the 4-1 victory against Magesi.
The 27-year-old had replaced Flavio Silva who was subbed during half-time after sustaining an injury.
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Why is Mayo's goal important?
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has welcomed the goal by Mayo who has been struggling for game time.
“Well done to Mayo, he’s been long looking for that goal," he said as reported by iDiski Times.
“I hope it’s going to give him that confidence to say to himself, I can do it. A player like him we saw him when he was playing for Cape Town City and he went to Algeria.
“He did very well also there and then he got injured and came to Chiefs. He was struggling, but hopefully this goal is going to at least bring something out of him," 'Tso' continued.
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To have confidence is important
“To have confidence is very important. You know, when you’ve got confidence, you can do anything at any given time, but when you don’t have confidence, now everything goes to the head. You are in a hurry you want to prove a point and the more you want to prove a point, it’s when you’re going to make lot of mistakes.
“That’s why I’m saying I’m happy he scored a goal because the first ball, if he had that confidence, that we all know that was a goal. We know for him, he was going to do the basic stuff, trap it with the right, put it there with the left, done," Vilakazi concluded.
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What does the future hold?
Mayo has in the past insisted he would love to stay at the Naturena Village beyond this season.
However, that depends with his parent club CR Belouizdad as well as the technical team at Amakhosi; but Mayo's quality can't be questioned owing to what he has achieved in the past with Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League.