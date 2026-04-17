Big claim made after Bafana Bafana forward Khanyisa Mayo struck for Kaizer Chiefs in win over Magesi: 'He was struggling, but hopefully...'

Since joining Kaizer Chiefs on loan from Algerian top-tier outfit CR Belouizdad, Khanyisa Mayo has been limited to just 14 appearances across all competitions.

Nine of them have been in the Premier Soccer League where he has scored two goals; the second one coming on Wednesday in the 4-1 victory against Magesi.

The 27-year-old had replaced Flavio Silva who was subbed during half-time after sustaining an injury.